Alia Bhatt Drops Glowy No-Makeup Look — Fans Can't Stop Gushing

Alia Bhatt is one of the most-loved celebrities in town and has managed to charm her fans with her amazing acting skills and screen presence. While she may not be the most active celebrity on social media, Alia often shares glimpses of her everyday life, including her no-makeup selfies that fans adore. Once again, Alia graced her followers with a refreshing and radiant no-makeup selfie, taken against the backdrop of what looks like a sunny beach. With a delightful smile, she embraced the outdoors and captured the perfect moment.

Alia also entertained her followers with a funny caption, revealing her immediate reaction when left alone. "2.3 seconds after I'm left alone," she wrote.

The picture which seems to be from one of Alia's beach vacations shows her sitting under the sun, surrounded by trees and loungers. Dressed in a lavender one-shoulder swimsuit, Alia can be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile with wet hair and a glowing no-makeup look.

The picture also left her followers and fans impressed, as they dropped in lovely comments for the post.

A user wrote, "Cuteness patootie", while another one commented, "Selfies are the best."

"This picture smells like heaven," a third user said, while a fourth one chimed in, saying, "A burst of cuteness that lasts for just 2.3 seconds, but leaves a lasting impression!"

Many also dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. Within hours of being uploaded, the post has already received over 9 lakh likes.

Work Front

Alia has some really exciting projects in the pipeline. She is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” alongside Ranveer Singh. The first-look posters of the film were recently revealed and it is slated to hit theatres on July 27, 2023.

She also has Zoya Akhtar's “Jee Le Zaraa” and her Hollywood debut film “Heart Of Stone” lined up.