Munawar Faruqui

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, arrested for 'indecent' comments on Hindu Gods, gets interim bail from Supreme Court

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui in the case where he allegedly made "indecent" remarks about Hindu deities during a show at an Indore cafe.  Faruqui had moved the top court for bail late on Thursday.

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, arrested for 'indecent' comments on Hindu Gods, gets interim bail from Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday (February 5, 2021) granted interim bail to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. He had moved the top court for bail late on Thursday.

The bench of Justices RF Nariman and BR Gavai noted that the Madhya Pradesh Police flouted the top court judgment in Arnesh Kumar versus Bihar of 2014, during Munawar`s arrest. The bench also issued notice to Madhya Pradesh government in the matter Faruqui`s counsel argued that allegations are vague.

The top court also granted Munawar Faruqui protection from being arrested by Uttar Pradesh police, who lodged a seperate case, by staying the production warrant issued against him.

Faruqui has been lodged in jail since January 2 on the allegations that he made "indecent" remarks about Hindu deities during a show at an Indore cafe.

Four others were arrested in the case, they have been identified as Edwin Anthony, Nalin Yadav, Prakhar Vyas and Priyam Vyas.

A complaint was made by a BJP MLA's son claiming that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were made during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year's day.

