This is what Priyanka Chopra plans to tell her future kids about Nick Jonas

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra on Sunday shared a throwback picture of her first Met Gala event that took place in 2017. PeeCee was accompanied by Nick Jonas and that was their first public appearance together. Their throwback picture prompted her fans to label the picture as 'Jab They Met'.

With the Met Gala 2019 happening on Monday, a nostalgic Priyanka shared a few snaps on her Instagram along with a very interesting caption. “The story I’ll definitely tell our future kids… How I MET your father,” she wrote.

Priyanka and Nick weren't dating when the posed together at the event. “We were both wearing Ralph Lauren! And we decided to go together because it was fun.We were at the same table. We know each other so we were like, ‘Hey you know what, let’s go together.’ And I was like, ‘Okay. Let’s go together!’ It just ended up working out,” PeeCee said on Jimmy Kimmel's chat show.



Priyanka tied the knot with Nick in two extravagant ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2019.

On the work front, Priyanka has finished shooting for "The Sky is Pink", directed by Shonali Bose. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.