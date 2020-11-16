This pic of Aaradhya Bachchan with dad Abhishek Bachchan will melt your heart a little!

New Delhi: On Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya’s birthday we chanced upon an unseen photo of her with her father and all we can say is adorable! The photo was shared by actor Sikander Kher, who is a close friend of the Bachchans, to wish Aaradhya on her ninth birthday.

It features Aaradhya sitting on Abhishek’s lap and posing cutely for the camera. The photo is sure to melt your heart.

“Happy Birthday to this little lady Aaradhya,” Sikandar captioned his post. Take a look:

Isn’t it an adorable photo?

Meanwhile, megastar Amitabh Bachchan marked his grand-daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday by sharing a special collage of nine pictures of the birthday girl. The photos, from start to end, show how Aaradhya has grown up and captures her various moods.

"Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love," he wrote.

Abhishek and Aishwarya married in 2007 and Aaradhya was born in November 2011. She is the couple's only child.

Happy birthday, Aaradhya Bachchan!