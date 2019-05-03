close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

This pic of Disha Patani chilling in black swimwear will give you major TGIF feels

Disha Patani shared a pic in which she can be seen chilling in a speedboat as she looks at the vast ocean in front of her

This pic of Disha Patani chilling in black swimwear will give you major TGIF feels

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a rage on social media and her pictures and videos are often in limelight. The leggy lass keeps her fanbse updated with the latest details about her professional and personal life by posting regularly on Instagram.

On Friday, Disha took to Instagram stories and shared a pic in which she can be seen chilling in a speedboat as she looks at the vast ocean in front of her. Patani is donning a black swimwear in the pic and is giving us major TGIF feels!

Check out a screenshot from her Instagram stories here:

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. The film has some of the most talented actors on board including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan and Tabu to name a few.

A few days ago, the song 'Slow Motion' was unveiled which featured Disha with superstar Salman. The actress looked gorgeous throughout the song and won hearts with her killer dance moves.

'Bharat' will release on the occasion of Eid, that is on June 5 and has been helmed by ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

Here's wishing team 'Bharat' all the very best for the release!

Tags:
Disha Patanidisha patani picsBharatSlow Motion songSalman Khan
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar on not voting in Lok Sabha polls: Never hidden or denied that I hold a Canadian passport

Must Watch

PT59S

Cyclone Fani: High alert in West Bengal