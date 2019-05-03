This pic of Disha Patani chilling in black swimwear will give you major TGIF feels

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a rage on social media and her pictures and videos are often in limelight. The leggy lass keeps her fanbse updated with the latest details about her professional and personal life by posting regularly on Instagram.

On Friday, Disha took to Instagram stories and shared a pic in which she can be seen chilling in a speedboat as she looks at the vast ocean in front of her. Patani is donning a black swimwear in the pic and is giving us major TGIF feels!

Check out a screenshot from her Instagram stories here:

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. The film has some of the most talented actors on board including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan and Tabu to name a few.

A few days ago, the song 'Slow Motion' was unveiled which featured Disha with superstar Salman. The actress looked gorgeous throughout the song and won hearts with her killer dance moves.

'Bharat' will release on the occasion of Eid, that is on June 5 and has been helmed by ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar.

Here's wishing team 'Bharat' all the very best for the release!