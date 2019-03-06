This pic of Disha Patani with her dog is the cutest thing you will see

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is an avid social media user. The actress often making headlines owing to her stunning public appearances and sultry Instagram posts. She has a huge fan following on the photo-sharing app and her pictures and videos go viral in no time.

Apart from being fitness freak, Disha is an animal lover too. Her latest update on Instagram has her posing with her dachshund Goku. She captioned the pic as, "Just love."

Disha made her Bollywood debut by playing a small part in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' and has been ruling hearts since then.

She will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's ambitious project 'Bharat' where she plays the role of a trapeze artist. The film is one of the biggest releases of this year and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is slated to hit the screens on June 5 and is high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.

Coming to her personal life, Patani is rumoured to be dating actor Tiger Shroff.

The hunk of an actor was seen in the film 'Baaghi 2' with her and their on-screen chemistry was liked by the audience. Disha and Tiger are often spotted together and even pose for the paps. The duo also ringed in the New Year together and shared pictures (though separately) from their vacation. Even though the two remain silent about the relationship status, it is evident that they are more than 'just friends'.