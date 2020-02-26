हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Janhvi Kapoor

This pic of Janhvi Kapoor with Khushi and Shanaya is a perfect throwback treat

Pint-sized Kapoor sisters - Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya - have made way to actor Sanjay Kapoor's Instagram post, which he shared by using a heart emoticon.

This pic of Janhvi Kapoor with Khushi and Shanaya is a perfect throwback treat
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sanjaykapoor2500

New Delhi: Pint-sized Kapoor sisters - Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya - have made way to actor Sanjay Kapoor's Instagram post, which calls for a perfect throwback treat. In the picture, the trio helps Sanjay in cutting a cake and his wife Maheep stands on the other side. Khushi's expression totally takes the cake while Janhvi and Shanaya smile. 

The actor shared the picture by captioning it with a heart emoticon and tagged Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya and Maheep in it. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 @khushi05k @janhvikapoor @shanayakapoor02 @maheepkapoor

A post shared by Sanjay Kapoor (@sanjaykapoor2500) on

Janhvi and Khushi are children of Sanjay Kapoor's elder brother Boney Kapoor, a filmmaker,  and late actress Sridevi. Sanjay and Maheep have two children - Shanya and Jahaan.

Janhvi is an actress while Khushi studies in the US. Janhvi debuted in 2018 with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak'. She was last seen in Netflix's 'Ghost Stories'. Her next two films are 'RoohiAfza' and 'Kargil Girl', a biopic on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena, which will also mark Shanaya's entry in Bollywood. Shanaya worked as an assistant director for the film. Meanwhile, Janhvi also has 'Dostana 2' and Karan's period drama 'Takht' in the line-up.

