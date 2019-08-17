close

Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor

This pic of Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor is going viral

As per the fan clubs, the picture is from Saif Ali Khan's 49th birthday celebrations in London. It features Saif in a casual black t-shirt and denims while Kareena Kapoor glows in a black crochet top and jeans.

Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

A picture of Saif Ali Khan cutting a cake along with Kareena Kapoor by his side is going crazy viral on the internet. As per the fan clubs, it's from Saif's 49th birthday celebrations in London. 

The picture features Saif in a casual black t-shirt and denims while Kareena glows in a black crochet top and jeans. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Saifeena together celebrating #saifalikhan birthday

A post shared by Kareena_kapoor_khan (@kareena_kapoor_khan_forever) on

Saif, Kareena and their son Taimur have been staying in London for over two months now. All this while, the couple was busy with their work projects in London. 

Every so often, pictures of the Pataudis from London take over the internet. Just recently, we chanced upon photos of Saif, Kareena and Taimur chilling in a garden. In another photo, Taimur featured with Saif and in the other, he shared the frame with Kareena.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Family  

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC  (@kareenakapoor.arabic) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#happiness

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Quality Time with Tim   @priyangis

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Saif turned 49 on Thursday. A heartwarming birthday wish for the actor was shared by his daughter Sara Ali Khan on Instagram, which said, "Happiest birthday, Abba. I love you so much." The picture featured Saif with his three kids  Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur. (Sara and Ibrahim are Saif's children with ex-wife Amrita Singh).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happiest birthday Abba    I love you so much 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

On the work front, Saif was recently seen in the much-anticipated Netflix show 'Sacred Games 2'. He has 'Jawaani Jaaneman', which he shot for in London, 'Laal Kaptaan' and 'Taanaji: The Unsung Hero' in the line-up.   

