This pic of Sania Mirza with her son Izhaan is the cutest thing you will see today

New Delhi: Tennis ace Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik welcomed their baby boy on October 30, 2018. The couple named their little one Izhaan Mirza Malik which means the gift of God in Arabic.

Recently, Sania took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with his baby boy. She wrote, "I’ve known love in its purest form through you My boy

Ps- he loves the camera and tv we just watched baba @realshoaibmalik winnnn."

Proud daddy Shoaib had announced the good news on his social media handle, and congratulatory messages flooded his timeline. Recently, pictures of Sania coming out from a hospital, holding baby Izhaan in her arms has gone viral.

Filmmaker and close friend Farah Khan was the first one to break the news of Sania delivering a baby boy. The 'Om Shanti Om' director took to her Instagram and shared the good news with fans. Sania and Farah share a great bond of friendship and often hang out together.

Ecstatic hubby Shoaib announced wifey's pregnancy on social media on April 23, 2018.

The tennis ace married Shoaib on April 12, 2010, in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad.

Here's hoping to see a complete family portrait soon! #izhaanmirzamalik #allhamdulillah