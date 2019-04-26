This pic of Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl from New York is unmissable!

New Delhi: Lovebirds Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are winning hearts on the internet yet again with their social media PDA. The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared a picture in which they can be seen holding hands on the streets of New York with the brightest smiles on their faces. The duo looks adorable and we can't help but look at the picture again and again!

Check it out here, as shared by Sushmita on Instagram:

She captioned the pic as, “Come run away with me @rohmanshawl I love #us #sharing #memories#outshopping #newyork #happiness#love #friendship ?Nice shot Neel!!!love you guys!!!”

Rohman shared the same picture with the caption, “I am the happiest when i am around a happy you !! @sushmitasen47 You bring me out of my shell and make me do crazy stuff, yet the thing that surprises me the most is that, ‘i am comfortable doing it with you’. Chal bhaag chalte hain”

Aren't these two simply adorable?

Sush and Roh (as fans fondly call them) made things official last year when the latter wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for his lady love. Apart from adorable selfies and videos that they share, the couple also believes in working out together giving us major relationship goals from time to time.

Here's sending out lots of love to these two!