This picture of Alia Bhatt practising aerial yoga with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor will blow your mind!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is an avid Instagram user and often shares pictures and videos to keep her fans updated. The 'Raazi' actress has over 31 million followers on the social media app and her army of fans seems to be growing each day. Alia is also a known fitness enthusiast whose workout videos and pics often go viral.

This time, Alia shared a picture of herself practising aerial yoga with her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and the internet cant keep calm after the post.

Check it out here:

The caption is, “Try try untill you fly”

The pic has garnered over a million likes and love continues to pour in via comments for Alia and her friend.

On the work front, Alia's latest outing 'Kalank' is still running in theatres and has generated mixed reviews. While some people found the script to be at fault, others couldn't stop expressing their wonder over the majestic sets and visuals of the film.

The actress will next be seen along with beau Ranbir Kapoor in 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and will release this Decemner.