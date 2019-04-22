close

Taimur Ali Khan

This picture of Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan is breaking the internet-See inside

The actress will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Sunday shared an aww-dorable picture of her baby brothers Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan and called them her "easter bunnies".The world celebrated Easter on April 21.

Check out the picture:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

In the picture shared by Sara, Baby Tim looks like the spitting image of his elder brother Ibrahim. While Taimur won the internet with his goofy smile, Ibrahim looked all Bollywood ready.

On the professional front, Sara made a stunning debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and went on to star in a commercially successful 'Simmba' by Rohit Shetty. It starred Ranveer Singh in the lead role of a cop.

The actress will next be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next which is a sequel to 2009 hit 'Love Aaj Kal'. The original starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. 

If that wasn't all, Sara has also signed a film opposite Varun Dhawan which is a remake of the 90s film Coolie no 1. The film will be directed by David Dhawan and the official announcement would be made on Varun's birthday, as per reports.

