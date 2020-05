This throwback video of Taimur Ali Khan rushing to meet mamu Armaan Jain is beyond adorable - Watch

New Delhi: Amid lockdown due to the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak has led to people spending more time at home with loved ones. And also exploring their culinary skills while they dig out old videos and pictures. Similarly, while surfing the net, we got our hands on an old video of little Taimur Ali Khan going viral on the internet.

In the throwback video, Taimur can be seen running to meet his cousin mamu Armaan Jain, who gives a kiss on his forehead. Watch the adorable video here:

Saif Ali Khan and begum Kareena Kapoor Khan's little bundle of joy, son Taimur Ali Khan is paparazzi's favourite star kid, hands down. His videos and pictures often break the internet, however, amid shutdown, fans are making peace with throwback stuff only.

Recently, mommy Kareena, who is now an active Instagrammer, shared an awwdorable picture of with Tim on Mother's Day.

On the work front, Bebo has 'Laal Singh Chadha' with Aamir Khan releasing this year in December.