This unseen video of Irrfan Khan will leave you teary-eyed, wife Sutapa Sikdar shares an anecdote!

New Delhi: Late actor Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil regularly post priceless photos and videos of him on social media, leaving his fans emotional. Recently, Sutapa shared a 3-year-old video of Irrfan, while he was shooting for ‘Angrezi Medium’ in London.

In the video shared by his wife, ‘The Lunchbox’ actor can be seen smiling and enjoying the old song being played in the backdrop although he wasn’t well on that very day.

Remembering that day, she wrote, “Three years ago with Irrfan's team in London shooting. He wasn't well this particular day but who can tell..hated playing cards but tirelessly witnessed reading his book and saw us playing even in the makeup van. I crave for your indulgences Irrfan#shootingwaits #AngreziMedium#wivesenjoying#imissyou.”

In the video, Sutapa shared that Irrfan wasn’t well on that particular day but he never let anyone know about it and kept smiling throughout the shooting. She also shared that he hated playing cards but still would always enjoy seeing her playing it with his Angrezi Medium team in London.

Recently, his son Babil also shared a post on Instagram remembering his father. In the pictures, the father-son duo can be seen sharing some light moments together.

Irrfan Khan died last year on April 29 after having a colon infection. The actor was just 53 years old. He was first diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018 for which he had undergone treatment and even chemotherapy. However, later he developed an infection and succumbed to his illness.

His untimely demise has created a huge vacuum in the Hindi film industry.

Babil is also ready to follow his father’s footsteps and is going to pursue a career in acting. He has bagged his first movie with Anushka Sharma’s production house ‘Clean Slate Filmz’ and will be seen alongside ‘Bulbbul’ actress Triptii Dimri in the Netflix film ‘Qala’.