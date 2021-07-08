Throwback Thursday: Amy Jackson shares 'Queen' Aishwarya Rai's unseen picture after her Miss World win!

New Delhi: British actress Amy Jackson, known for her Tamil and Telugu films, recently took her followers on a journey back in time as she shared an unseen throwback picture of Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan just after she was crowned Miss World. In the unseen picture, Aishwarya is seen wearing a pink saree with a golden blouse. The actress is seen wearing a crimson red saree with a shiny golden blouse and looks stunning as ever! She can be seen sitting on the floor and having an Indian meal traditionally, with her hands.

She captioned it saying, "The Queen" and called the actress her "Forever Favourite".

Check out the throwback picture:

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World in 1994. She made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam's 1997 Tamil film 'Iruvar' and later featured in her first Hindi film 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya' in the same year.

She got married to Abhishek Bachchan on April 20, 2007. The duo has a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

Together Abhi-Ash has featured in several hit Bollywood films such as Guru, Dhoom 2, Kuch Na Kaho, Dhai Akhsar Prem Ke, Sarkar Raj, Bunty Aur Babli and Umrao Jaan among others.