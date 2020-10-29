Throwback Thursday: Ankita Lokhande gets nostalgic, shares memories of Pavitra Rishta

New Delhi: Actress Ankita Lokhande has taken a walk down the memory lane this Thursday and shared fond memories of her hit TV show 'Pavitra Rishta'. Actually, Ankita got nostalgic today after seeing the sarees she used to wear in 'Pavitra Rishta' and revealed that she purchased them from Kolkata on her own.

"I have always been fond of sarees always! With Archana, I started experimenting with my looks, designs, different patterns and different styles of sarees. I clearly remember when I used to buy sarees from Calcutta for Pavitra Rishta on my own, I used to sit with the stylist and always tried to create something beautiful for all the Pavitra Rishta fans. Very nostalgic today after seeing these sarees after so long.. so thought of sharing," she wrote.

Ankita Lokhande played Archana Deshmukh in Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta', opposite late star Sushant Singh Rajput, who starred as Manav Deshmukh. The duo headlined the show. It was on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta' that Ankita and Sushant fell in love. They dated for six years before breaking up in 2016.

As of now, Ankita Lokhande is busy with her Bollywood projects. She debuted in 2018 with 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' and her second film was 'Baaghi 3'.