New Delhi: In Throwback Thursday series, today let's go down the memory lane and find out about an actress who won a million hearts with her screen presence back in ealry 90s. Channa Ruparel, whose charm left none untouched first grabbed attention with her role of Rukmini in BR Chopra's epic tale of Mahabharat. Later, she became a household name with her successful innings in Doordarshan's Swabhimaan.

WHO IS CHANNA RUPAREL?

Channa's act as Medha Hegde in Swabhimaan remained the high point in her shining career. The show was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and Debaloy Dey. It was scripted by Shobha De and Vinod Ranganath. The 800 episode show saw many popular actors of today making their screen debut.

Coming back to Channa Ruparel, the actress did star in a few movies, however none of it made an impact. She featured in films including Dhaar (1992) and 7 Days (1995), Narmada Tara Vahi Jata Paani, Himalay Ke Aanchal Mein and Vidhilikhit among others.

The actress however, left the showbiz world and was not seen either in movies or TV shows. Her absence paved way for many other actresses to rise up to the top. Had Ruparel been working, she surely would have been a famous star today.

Reports suggest that Ruparel is active on social media and continues to stay away from all the lightlight.