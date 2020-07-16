Throwback Thursday: Nothing, just Ileana D'Cruz 'toasting under sun' in a stunning bikini!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz is a social media butterfly. With over 12.5 million followers on Instagram alone, she sure knows how to keep her account buzzing. She posted a throwback picture of the times when beach holidays were a thing! But due to the deadly novel coronavirus scare, everything has been put on hold for months now.

Reminiscing her old days, Ileana shared pictures with a caption: Tb to when pool days and getting gloriously toasted in the sun was no big deal #goodtimes #normalcy #fingerscrossed

Her celeb friends like Varun Dhawan, Nargis Fakhri etc were quick to drop their comments.

Ileana was last seen in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' co-starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak. 'Pagalpanti' released on November 22, 2019.