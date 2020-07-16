हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ileana D'Cruz

Throwback Thursday: Nothing, just Ileana D'Cruz 'toasting under sun' in a stunning bikini!

Ileana D'Cruz posted a throwback picture of the times when beach holidays were a thing! But due to the deadly novel coronavirus scare, everything has been put on hold for months now. 

Throwback Thursday: Nothing, just Ileana D&#039;Cruz &#039;toasting under sun&#039; in a stunning bikini!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz is a social media butterfly. With over 12.5 million followers on Instagram alone, she sure knows how to keep her account buzzing. She posted a throwback picture of the times when beach holidays were a thing! But due to the deadly novel coronavirus scare, everything has been put on hold for months now. 

Reminiscing her old days, Ileana shared pictures with a caption: Tb to when pool days and getting gloriously toasted in the sun was no big deal #goodtimes #normalcy #fingerscrossed

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tb to when pool days and getting gloriously toasted in the sun was no big deal #goodtimes #normalcy #fingerscrossed

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

Her celeb friends like Varun Dhawan, Nargis Fakhri etc were quick to drop their comments. 

Ileana was last seen in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti' co-starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak. 'Pagalpanti' released on November 22, 2019.

 

Tags:
Ileana D'CruzIleana D'Cruz picsIleana D'Cruz Instagrambikini
Next
Story

Ranveer Singh beats Selena Gomez to record a billion views on Giphy
  • 9,68,876Confirmed
  • 24,915Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,33,82,020Confirmed
  • 5,80,038Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M13S

News 25: Watch top 25 news stories of the day