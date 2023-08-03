Throwback Thursday: Salman Khan Drops Cute Nostalgic Pic With Sister Arpita Khan Sharma

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took the netizens on an emotional ride with his recent post on Instagram. Taking to social media, the famous 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' host dropped a picture with his little sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, on her birthday.

In the classic picture, Bollywood's Bhaijaan is striking a cute pose with baby Arpita Khan Sharma. Fans soon enough poured lots of love for the brother-sister duo. However, in a weird twist, the 'army' of Elvish Yadav, Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant, hijacked the comment section.

With many promising films lined up ahead, Salman is busy hosting the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. He will be next seen in the highly anticipated 'Tiger 3.' Helmed by Manish Sharma, Katrina Kaif returns as Zoya in the film alongside Salman Khan.

Another film that has created a lot of buzz is - Tiger v/s Pathaan - where Bollywood's Bhaijaan will reunite with Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan. This upcoming multi-starrer will be helmed by Siddharth Anand. The 'Dabangg' actor is also known to collaborate with filmmakers Sooraj Barjatya and Vishnu Vardhan for future projects.