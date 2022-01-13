हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Throwback Thursday: See Kangana Ranaut's UNSEEN pic from 9th grade

On Thursday, Kangana Ranaut shared a couple of unseen pictures from her family photo album on Instagram.

Throwback Thursday: See Kangana Ranaut&#039;s UNSEEN pic from 9th grade
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Reminiscing her precious childhood days, actor Kangana Ranaut treated fans with throwback pictures of herself with her family, on Friday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the `Queen` actor shared major throwback pictures from her family album. In the first one, a 9th class student Kangana and her mother are seen posing together while holding soft drink cans in their hands.

kangana

Kangana also shared throwback pictures of her elder sister Rangoli Chandel.

The last picture sees the `Panga` star receiving an accolade during a school function. The actor looks adorable in a pink coloured traditional Himachali dress.

 

It`s always a delight for fans when celebrities give a glimpse of their childhood pictures, and appears as Kangana has also upped the fun quotient with her latest throwback images.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana recently wrapped filming for her upcoming movie `Tejas`.

 

She will soon be seen in films like `Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda`, `Emergency`, `Dhaakad`, and `The Incarnation: Sita`.

She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy `Tiku Weds Sheru` under her production house, Manikarnika Films.

