topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
TIGER SHROFF

Tiger Shroff celebrates RRR’s victory at Golden Globes 2023 with a special dance video on ‘Naatu Naatu’- Watch

Tiger Shroff celebrated the victory of RRR song 'Naatu Naatu' at Golden Globes 2023 by sharing his dance video on the song.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 03:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Tiger Shroff celebrates RRR’s victory at Golden Globes 2023 with a special dance video on ‘Naatu Naatu’- Watch

New Delhi: Just like the rest of the Indians, Tiger Shroff is feeling the pride of Indian cinema's mega global win, which came after RRR’s song, 'Naatu Naatu' won a Golden Globe award for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture. Several leading figures have been hailing the extremely proud moment for the country in their own ways, and what better than a dance tribute by Tiger Shroff to mark the achievement by India.  

Taking to social media, Tiger Shroff celebrated this success in an energetic and swag filled manner, much like the original. He shared a clip of himself dancing to ‘Naatu Naatu’, donning an all-black look, from hat to shoes and captioned it, “This should be our victory dance after yesterday huge win for Indian Cinema! congratulations to the whole team of RRR @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravani @jrntr @alwaysramcharan.” 

See the video shared by Tiger Shroff

Fans could not control their excitement as they saw him dancing on the award-winning song and started dropping their love in the comments section. “Super tiger,” commented one fan with a tiger emoji. “Superhit bhai,” added another user.  

While there is no one quite like Tiger Shroff in action and dance in today's generation of Bollywood, he is also a very proud Indian and always doing his bit to show respect to the country and be happy for its big wins, like this one. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for two mega releases of the year, 'Ganapath' and 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan'. 

Live Tv

Tiger ShroffTiger Shroff danceTiger Shroff dance naatu naatuNaatu Naatu best original songTiger Shroff picsSS RajamouliRam CharanJr NTR

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?