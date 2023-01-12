Tiger Shroff celebrates RRR’s victory at Golden Globes 2023 with a special dance video on ‘Naatu Naatu’- Watch

New Delhi: Just like the rest of the Indians, Tiger Shroff is feeling the pride of Indian cinema's mega global win, which came after RRR’s song, 'Naatu Naatu' won a Golden Globe award for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture. Several leading figures have been hailing the extremely proud moment for the country in their own ways, and what better than a dance tribute by Tiger Shroff to mark the achievement by India.

Taking to social media, Tiger Shroff celebrated this success in an energetic and swag filled manner, much like the original. He shared a clip of himself dancing to ‘Naatu Naatu’, donning an all-black look, from hat to shoes and captioned it, “This should be our victory dance after yesterday huge win for Indian Cinema! congratulations to the whole team of RRR @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravani @jrntr @alwaysramcharan.”

See the video shared by Tiger Shroff

Fans could not control their excitement as they saw him dancing on the award-winning song and started dropping their love in the comments section. “Super tiger,” commented one fan with a tiger emoji. “Superhit bhai,” added another user.

While there is no one quite like Tiger Shroff in action and dance in today's generation of Bollywood, he is also a very proud Indian and always doing his bit to show respect to the country and be happy for its big wins, like this one.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for two mega releases of the year, 'Ganapath' and 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan'.