Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff does continuous backflips with ease

Tiger Shroff has stunned fans once again with his agility.

Tiger Shroff does continuous backflips with ease

Mumbai: Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff has stunned fans once again with his agility. In a new video he posted on Instagram, Tiger pulls off consecutive backflips with ease.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh was amazed by Tiger's backflips and wrote in the comment section: "My head is spinnin bro!! Amazing."

Recently, Tiger stunned fans with a video where he is seen pulling off a flying kick after his recent injury.

With no shooting, he has been busy exploring other avenues of talent. Earlier this month, the young actor made his debut as a singer with the single, "Unbelievable".

The video of the song, helmed by "Student Of The Year 2" director Punit Malhotra, shows Tiger as a hotel staff member romancing a colleague. Introducing the song, Tiger has spoken of how he was influenced by Michael Jackson while growing up.

