Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff does deadlifts with 220 kilos of weight, rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani is impressed

Mumbai: Action star Tiger Shroff has left his fans in awe by lifting a whopping 220 kilos of weight.

In a new Instagram video the actor has shared, he is seen doing deadlifts with 220 kilos.

Looking totally in shape in a black vest and black pants, Tiger seemed to be in the mood for some banter, too. He mentioned the weights were heavy!

"Excuse the war cries...that felt heavy af @rajendradhole #220kgsdeadlift," he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Tiger's friends and colleagues were stunned seeing the video.

His rumoured girlfriend and actress Disha Patani dropped clapping emojis, while Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff wrote: "Insane".

Actor Sikandar Kher wrote: "Super.. next time try a bicep curl with that."

Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff's beau Eban Hyam's commented: "Beast mode".

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh said: "O balley Shera."

Tiger was last seen on screen in "Baaghi 3" directed by Ahmed Khan. The third installment of the "Baaghi" franchise opened to good collections before being discontinued owing to the lockdown.

