Tiger Shroff Expresses Gratitude To Stunt Artists, Says, 'These Fighters Were...'

New Delhi: The youngest global action superstar Tiger Shroff is one of the best we have seen when it comes to effortlessly performing high-octane action sequences. But apart from hardcore training, and months of practice, it's Tiger Shroff’s true passion for action films that makes a scene look convincing. Bloody fight scenes, solid punches, and kicks, everything that we like in a Tiger Shroff film is a result of unthinkable efforts such as making the fight sequence look as real as one can. For this, the superstar and fighters throw real punches and give it their all.

Thanking all the fighters for their dedication, Tiger shares a fight scene from his film Baaghi and writes “These fighters were some of the scariest and nicest people i've ever faced...i rem them screaming at me "hit meee!!" Before every take just to make the shot convincing...most of us were in the hospital after pack up everyday...especially the last guy who i kicked through the table. I know if it were me on the receiving end...i wouldn't recover that well. Only respect for these artists.”

Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly one of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood. He is one unique action star who enjoys a huge fan base all across the globe. He impressed the audiences and won them over with his action, stunts, and good looks right from his debut, ‘Heropanti’, starting to own this space.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in the UK along with the entire film team. Also gearing up for an interesting lineup of films including ‘Ganapath’, amongst many others unannounced.