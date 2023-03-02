topStoriesenglish2579278
Tiger Shroff Fans Hail The Actor On His Birthday, #NoOneLikeTiger Trends On Social Media

#NoOneLikeTiger- Fans of the birthday boy take to social media to shower wishes on the young action superstar.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 08:28 PM IST
  #NoOneLikeTiger- Fans of the birthday boy take to social media to shower wishes on the young action superstar.
  • Undoubtedly Tiger Shroff is one of the most loved and lauded action heroes of Bollywood. From his films to his real life, the superstar has always treated the audience with his mindblowing action sequences and stunts.

Tiger Shroff Fans Hail The Actor On His Birthday, #NoOneLikeTiger Trends On Social Media

New Delhi: Undoubtedly Tiger Shroff is one of the most loved and lauded action heroes of Bollywood. From his films to his real life, the superstar has always treated the audience with his mindblowing action sequences and stunts. Be it adults to youngsters to kids, Tiger enjoys a huge fan base in all age groups around the globe who never leaves a chance to shower their love on him. On the occasion of his birthday, the netizens flooded social media and made him trend with #NoOneLikeTiger. 

Tiger Shroff fans are hailing him for being their youngest action superstar and after years of doing that, and still, no one else can do what he can, as they say that he is unmatchable in this space. From his dance moves to his action to his good looks and perfectly chiselled physique, the netizens are wishing the superstar on his birthday stating- #NoOneLikeTiger. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

While Tiger Shroff has always proved his mettle as the youngest action superstar in his films, he is all set to take it to another level in the future with films like Ganapath - Part 1 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan this year.

