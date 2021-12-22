Tiger Shroff gets ‘black eye’ while shooting for Ganapath, ‘shit happens’ says actor

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Ganapath’ in the UK, has suffered an eye injury. The ‘Baaghi’ actor took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of his swollen black eye.

“Shit happens (hot face and ninja emoji) #ganapath final countdown," wrote the actor in his photo. Song ‘Play Hard’ by David Guetta ft. Ne-Yo and Akon played in the background.

Tiger has previously shared a video of himself dancing on Hrithik Roshan’s ‘You Are My Soniya’ as Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ completed 20 years.

“The first song i ever learned how to dance to! One of my fav movies pls excuse our horrible impersonations @karanjohar of these legends @hrithikroshan @kareenakapoorkhan #20yearsofk3g,” wrote Tiger along with his dance video.

Tiger has frequently been sharing posts from the UK on Instagram to keep his fans entertained.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff runs shirtless at minus 1 degree temperature, rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani reacts

Vikas Bahl directed ‘Ganapath’ will star Tiger opposite Kriti Sanon. The two actors are reuniting for the first time after their debut film ‘Heropanti’. The action thriller is produced by Vikas, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani and is scheduled to be released theatrically next year on December 23.

Tiger will also be seen in ‘Heropanti 2’ along with Tara Sutaria.

Live TV

#mute