Tiger Shroff prowls on GQ India magazine cover—Pic proof

New Delhi: Bollywood hottie Tiger Shroff is one of the most sought after generation next actors. His last release 'Student Of The Year 2' might have received a mixed review from critics yet his popularity is on a rise.

The actor is also a big hit on social media and that explains his solid 16.3 million followers list on Instagram alone. Tiger recently featured on the cover of GQ India magazine cover for September issue. He shared the picture on his Insta and we must say he is indeed on a prowl.

Check it out here:

The picture has been clicked by ace photographer Tarun Vishwa.

On the work front, Tiger's much-hyped actioner with superstar Hrithik Roshan has piqued the interest of one and all. The film titled 'War—Hrithik Vs Tiger' is high on the buzz word and more so after the teaser and trailer managed to hit the right chord amongst viewers.

The film features Vaani Kapoor in the lead and is produced by Yash Raj. War is helmed by Siddharth Anand and will hit the screens on October 2, 2019.

Talking about his personal life, well, Tiger has never really confessed about dating actress Disha Patani in public but they are often spotted hanging out together at popular eat-outs in the city.