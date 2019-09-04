close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff prowls on GQ India magazine cover—Pic proof

The picture has been clicked by ace photographer Tarun Vishwa.

Tiger Shroff prowls on GQ India magazine cover—Pic proof

New Delhi: Bollywood hottie Tiger Shroff is one of the most sought after generation next actors. His last release 'Student Of The Year 2' might have received a mixed review from critics yet his popularity is on a rise.

The actor is also a big hit on social media and that explains his solid 16.3 million followers list on Instagram alone. Tiger recently featured on the cover of GQ India magazine cover for September issue. He shared the picture on his Insta and we must say he is indeed on a prowl.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Repost @gqindia - . #TheSeptemberIssue ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣  ⁣⁣ @tigerjackieshroff, photographed for the September 2019 issue by Tarun Vishwa⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Editor-in-Chief: @chekurriengq⁣⁣ Stylist: @ravneetchanna⁣⁣ Writer: @khandekaromkar⁣⁣ Hair: @amityashwant_hair ⁣⁣ Make-up: @rahulkothavale⁣⁣ Assistant Stylists: @selman_fazil, @shaeroy⁣⁣ Production: @magzmehta⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ _______________________________________⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Jacket & Jeans by Polo Ralph Lauren (@poloralphlauren)⁣⁣ Vest by Sunspel (@sunspelclothing)⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ _______________________________________⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ #TigerShroff #TigerMonth #Tiger #CoverStar #Cover #September #GQShoot #Bollywood #Celebrity #Baaghi #War #WARTheFilm #TeamTiger #StudentOfTheYear2 #SOTY2 #

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

The picture has been clicked by ace photographer Tarun Vishwa.

On the work front, Tiger's much-hyped actioner with superstar Hrithik Roshan has piqued the interest of one and all. The film titled 'War—Hrithik Vs Tiger' is high on the buzz word and more so after the teaser and trailer managed to hit the right chord amongst viewers.

The film features Vaani Kapoor in the lead and is produced by Yash Raj. War is helmed by Siddharth Anand and will hit the screens on October 2, 2019.

Talking about his personal life, well, Tiger has never really confessed about dating actress Disha Patani in public but they are often spotted hanging out together at popular eat-outs in the city.

 

Tags:
Tiger ShroffGQ Indiamagazine coverDisha Patani
Next
Story

Salman Khan dances his heart out on Ganpati Visarjan, Swara Bhasker joins festivity—Watch

Must Watch

PT7M51S

All Pakistani launch-pads near LoC are full of terrorists for infiltration: Indian Army