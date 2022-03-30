हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 completes four years, actor touted as ‘King of Franchises’

Tiger Shroff has proved his mettle when it comes to action-comedy genre and has a dedicated fanbase. Tiger Shroff is also the youngest action hero to come out of India and the only actor of his generation with so many successful franchises to his name.

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 completes four years, actor touted as ‘King of Franchises’

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff’s popular film Baaghi 2 completes four years and on this occasion the young generation actor is touted as the  ‘King of Franchises’ with a slew of much-awaited film sequels in his kitty. After Baaghi 1 and 2, Tiger will next be seen in Baaghi 3 and 4, another instalment of the popular franchise. The actor will also be seen in Baaghi 3, Heropanti 2, Ganpath and Baaghi 4.

Tiger Shroff has proved his mettle when it comes to action-comedy genre and has a dedicated fanbase. Tiger Shroff is also the youngest action hero to come out of India and the only actor of his generation with so many successful franchises to his name.

Apart from ‘Baaghi’ franchise, after the success of ‘Heropanti’, the star is back with ‘Heropanti 2’ which is scheduled to release on Eid 2022. ‘Heropanti 2’ marks the fifth successful producer-actor partnership between Tiger Shroff and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Interestingly, prime festival release dates are normally reserved for the biggest releases and traditionally slotted for industry stalwarts, speaking volumes for Tiger’s fanbase and the crazy anticipation surrounding his releases.

Tiger Shroff fans have double reason to celebrate the highly anticipated festive season this year as Ganpath too is scheduled for a Christmas release.

Tiger Shroff is the only young actor who will have two big releases on Eid and Christmas, which is testimony to how his films are considered amongst the biggest and most awaited movies of the year.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tiger Shroffbaaghi 4heropanti 2GanpathSajid Nadiadwala
Next
Story

Vikrant Massey shares bloodied selfie, builds anticipation for his next film

Must Watch

PT11M30S

Imran Khan Update: MQM left Imran Khan's side, Imran's party did not have majority