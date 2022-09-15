Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff's Matrix Fight Night joins forces with Disney+ Hotstar

New Delhi: India's most significant mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, collaborates with Disney+ Hotstar starting from its 10th edition which is set to take place later this year. This collaboration between the two was facilitated by Rakhee Mehta of Ideashop and Salil Acharya of SS Productions and now the team is looking forward to ending the year with a bang.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be associated with Disney+ Hotstar for MFN. We look forward to a great and mutually beneficial collaboration. Thank you, Disney+ Hotstar, for your belief in this awesome sport and our athletes. Let’s go break some records together," Ayesha Shroff, Founder, MFN, said.

MFN also revealed that as part of the digital streaming deal, Disney+ Hotstar would soon begin streaming the previous editions of the MMA event. This series starts from MFN 7, which was held at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad in December 2021. MMA fans in India will also witness the thrilling MMA action that took place at MFN 8 and MFN 9 in New Delhi this year.

“Since its inception in 2019, Matrix Fight Night has held nine mega shows across India and the UAE. The shows have garnered much attention among MMA fans in India, with fighters like Jojo Rajkumari from Manipur and Shyamanand from Bihar becoming overnight viral sensations,” said Alan Fenandes, CEO, MFN.

“MFN has a plethora of content on the struggles and awe-inspiring journeys of the Indian MMA athletes. There are unseen and unheard stories of fighters who made it to the biggest Indian MMA stage from humble backgrounds across the country,” he added.