Tiger Shroff teases Heropanti 2 first look on KOO app - Check it out!

New Delhi: The gen-next B-Towner Tiger Shroff has an ocean of fan following eagerly waiting to see him on the big screens. He will be collaborating with Sajid Nadiadwala for his upcoming actioner Heropanti 2.

Heropanti 2 was announced last year, sending fans into a tizzy. Now, the action star decided to drop the first look on social media and chose the KOO app as the medium. He teased Heropanti 2 first look on the Indian microblogging and social networking service today. Take a look here:

The black and white picture shows Tiger Shroff looking crisp, flaunting her wayfarers in style.

Besides Tiger, the film features his Student of the Year 2 co-star, Tara Sutaria in the lead role and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal part.

The shooting schedule will include Mumbai and London, reportedly.

On the work front, Tiger also has Ganapath and Baaghi 4 in the pipeline.