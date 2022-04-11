हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff turns into real-life superhero, aces flying kicks with swag - Watch

Tiger Shroff asked fans to choose which one of his flying kicks did they prefer as he shared the impressive video on Instagram.

Tiger Shroff turns into real-life superhero, aces flying kicks with swag - Watch
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff is an ace actor and an even more impressive athelete. The actor is known for his heavy fitness routine and amazing ability to perform unbelievable stunts.

Recently, the actor created buzz with his video showcasing his high kicks.

In the first part of the video, Tiger was seen kicking off a bottle held at a height and having a perfect landing. In the second video, he was seen in a traning studio where he again jumped up and kicked a foam box held by a person standing at a height.

Take a look at the video:

 

For the unversed, Tiger is the son of Jackie Shroff and Ayesha and has now made his name in Bollywood. 

He shot to fame with films like – Baaghi, Heropanti, War and Student Of The Year among others. 

Tiger Shroff has proved his mettle when it comes to action-comedy genre and has a dedicated fanbase.

Tiger Shroff is also the youngest action hero to come out of India and the only actor of his generation with so many successful franchises to his name.

