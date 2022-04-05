Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff’s kickass action with Shaolin Kung Fu fighters, see pics

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff is not known as the youngest action superstar of Bollywood for nothing. Right from his debut film 'Heropanti' to the second part of the action flick, Tiger has showcased some brilliant and never seen before action sequences in the blockbusters that he has successfully delivered.

After launching the dhamakedaar trailer of 'Heropanti 2' showcasing a high voltage tale of action and romance recently, the young action star recently shared a glimpse of a super difficult but special action sequence in 'Heropanti 2'.

Posting a video on his social media recently, Tiger wrote, “Got my ass kicked this sequence but it’s going to special hope you guys like it”.

Now this post of Tiger has certainly build the anticipation, excitement and curiosity to the next level as he is seen taking on a group of Shaolin Kung Fu fighters.

It's learnt that Tiger has shot for this specific action sequence in Bangkok and looking at the actor taking on the trained and weaponed fighters, the audience especially his fans can't wait to see all the action unfold on the big screen.

On the film front, with multiple franchises in his bag, the young action hero is all set to be seen in Heropanti 2, Ganapath along with Baaghi 4.