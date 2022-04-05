हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Shroff

Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff’s kickass action with Shaolin Kung Fu fighters, see pics

Tiger Shroff is known for his intense and demanding action sequences and acroabtic moves in film.

Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff’s kickass action with Shaolin Kung Fu fighters, see pics
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff is not known as the youngest action superstar of Bollywood for nothing. Right from his debut film 'Heropanti' to the second part of the action flick, Tiger has showcased some brilliant and never seen before action sequences in the blockbusters that he has successfully delivered.

After launching the dhamakedaar trailer of 'Heropanti 2' showcasing a high voltage tale of action and romance recently, the young action star recently shared a glimpse of a super difficult but special action sequence in 'Heropanti 2'. 

Posting a video on his social media recently, Tiger wrote, “Got my ass kicked this sequence but it’s going to special hope you guys like it”.

Now this post of Tiger has certainly build the anticipation, excitement and curiosity to the next level as he is seen taking on a group of Shaolin Kung Fu fighters.

tiger

It's learnt that Tiger has shot for this specific action sequence in Bangkok and looking at the actor taking on the trained and weaponed fighters, the audience especially his fans can't wait to see all the action unfold on the big screen. 

On the film front, with multiple franchises in his bag, the young action hero is all set to be seen in Heropanti 2, Ganapath along with Baaghi 4.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tiger Shroffheropanti 2Tiger Shroff stuntsHeropantiTara Sutaria
Next
Story

Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame actress Sonnalli Seyagall joins Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon in Noorani Chehra

Must Watch

PT9M8S

Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Police reaches the house of accuse Murtaza's first wife