Tiger shroff wishes father Jackie Shroff with adorable throwback picture on his birthday, see photo

New Delhi: Actor Jackie Shroff celebrated his birthday on Monday and received warm wishes from his family and friends over social media. Tiger Shroff posted a special throwback to his childhood when he could rest in his father’s arms.

Tiger took to Instagram to post two pictures of his father. In the first one Jackie Shroff is seen with an intense look on his face and Tiger wrote on the post, “Happy Birthday to my hero daddy love you (and mama) the most. So lucky to have you.”

He did not write anything in the second picture and only tagged his father in the post. The actor is seen enjoying a nap with his father who is also asleep in the picture.

Jackie Shroff’s wife also posted a picture to wish him and wrote in the caption of her post, “Happppppiest birthday to the BEST father in the World! And the man with the BIGGEST heart in the World!!”

The actor was last seen in Baaghi 3, Criminal Justice and had a special role in Bharat. He will soon be seen in upcoming films Sooryavanshi, Radhe, Mumbai Saga, Firrkie, and Atithi Bhooto Bhava.

Happy birthday Jackie Shroff!