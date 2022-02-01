हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jackie Shroff

Tiger Shroff wishes his 'ultimate hero' Jackie Shroff on birthday, hopes to make him proud

""Happy 18th birthday to the best dad love u sooo muchhhh," wriets Tiger Shroff for father Jackie Shroff.

Tiger Shroff wishes his &#039;ultimate hero&#039; Jackie Shroff on birthday, hopes to make him proud

Mumbai: On actor Jackie Shroff’s 65th birthday on Tuesday (February 1), his son and actor Tiger Shroff penned a beautiful birthday message for his father, who keeps getting younger. Taking to his Instagram Story, Tiger wrote "happy 18th birthday" for his charismatic father.

Sharing a collage of his dad’s pictures, Tiger penned, "Happy 18th birthday to the best dad love u sooo muchhhh. God bless u always with the best healthhh. hope I manage to make u a little more proud this year the way I`m so proud to be your son #ultimatehero."

Tiger shroff wishes Jackie shroff on his birthday

Jackie Shroff is fondly known as Jaggu Dada and has been in the film industry for over 40 years. He has acted in more than 220 movies. He made his debut with 'Swami Dada' that released in 1982. Since then, the veteran actor went on to deliver some amazing performances in films like 'Hero', 'Ram Lakhan', '1942: A Love Story', 'Rangeela' among many others. Recently, Jackie was seen in a cameo role in Netflix's 'Call My Agent Bollywood'.

Meanwhile, Tiger's upcoming films include 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapath'.

