हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff's cartwheel jump into deep blue water is jaw-dropping – Watch

The fit and fab Tiger Shroff took a cartwheel jump into the beach waters and we can't keep calm.

Tiger Shroff&#039;s cartwheel jump into deep blue water is jaw-dropping – Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The younger generation's favourite star, Tiger Shroff is these days on a photo-sharing spree from the picturesque beaches. But his recent video is making us all sit back and watch it on loop.

The fit and fab Tiger took a cartwheel jump into the beach waters and we can't keep calm. Do not miss the 'Baaghi' track 'Main To Tere Rang Mein Rang Chuka Hoon' which is making this slow-mo video even more breathtaking.

Watch it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#mood

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

The video has garnered over 709,200 views on Instagram so far.

On the work front, Tiger is busy with 'Baaghi 3', for which he shot extensively in Serbia along with lead actress Shraddha Kapoor. The duo starred in 2016 original 'Baaghi'.

'Baaghi 3' is an official remake of the 2012 Tamil actioner 'Vettai' and is the third instalment of the superhit 'Baaghi' franchise. It is directed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan.

Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the venture.

The film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Ashutosh Rana in important roles. It will hit the screens on March 6, 2020.'

Tags:
Tiger Shroffbaaghi 3Shraddha KapoorTiger Shroff video
Next
Story

Margot Robbie shares her struggle with 'imposter syndrome'

Must Watch

PT42M16S

Battle for fee hike or anti-national fight in JNU?