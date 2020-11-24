हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tiger Shroff's eyes on the prize; check post here

The actor often shares videos of his martial arts practice and gym workouts, besides selfies, on social media. 

Tiger Shroff&#039;s eyes on the prize; check post here
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/tigerjackieshroff

Mumbai: Bollywood action star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff has shared a picture from his very first photoshoot.

Tiger shared the monochrome motion picture on Instagram, with the caption: "Fresh outta school...one of my first shoots...not much changed...other than the facial hair #eyesontheprize."

The actor often shares videos of his martial arts practice and gym workouts, besides selfies, on social media.

On the work front, he will next be seen in 'Ganapath', in a tough and rugged avatar. The action film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Shooting for the project will begin in 2021.

The film produced by Jackky Bhagnani is planned as the first film of a franchise.

