Tiger Shroff's killer moves in this dance video stuns sister Krishna Shroff, rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani

NEW DELHI: It's no secret that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are extremely close to each other and the duo often makes headlines for their great chemistry, both on and off screen. Apart from accompanying each other on secret dinner dates, they also hype each other up on social media whenever they post something well. We recently saw how Tiger was left awestruck when Disha teased a few glimpses of herself in ethnic traditional wear from her BFF's wedding ceremonies.

Recently, Tiger shared a video of himself where he is seen grooving on a song. There is no denying the fact that Tiger is a brilliant dancer and he has often broken the dance floor with his killer moves. In the latest dance video, the 'Baaghi' star has enthralled his fans again with his incredible and smooth dance moves to the song - 'Unbelievable'. Interestingly, his dance video also received reactions from his sister Krishna Shroff and rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.

Krishna Shroff, who in awe of her brother commented, 'BRUH' followed by a bunch of awestruck and clap emojis. Disha also went ahead and reacted to the video. She left a comment with open hands emoji as a sign of rooting for his dear friend.

Apart from his dancing skills, workout sessions and jaw-dropping stunts, Tiger has also been winning hearts for his amazing singing skills. Tiger made 'Unbelievable' in collaboration with Big Bang Music. The romantic track's music and lyrics have been given by New York-based duo DG Mayne and Mumbai-based Avitesh Shrivastav.

He will next be seen on the big screen in 'Ganapath'. The film will be directed by Vikas Bahl and is slated for release in 2022. It also features Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Tiger and Kriti will be teaming for the second time after their debut release 'Heropanti'. Tiger also has Ahmed Khan's 'Baaghi 4' and 'Heropanti 2' in his kitty.