Tiger Shroff's morning jog is nothing like what you think—Watch amazing video

New Delhi: Bollywood's hunk of an actor, Tiger Shroff has a huge fan following—all thanks to his dashing looks and washboard abs. The actor is known for his super athletic movies and swiftness. He surely is the new jumping jack in B-Town.

In his recent Instagram video, veteran actor Jackie Shroff's son can be seen doing the regular morning jog in his own style. The actor is currently in Portugal. Watch the video:

P.S: Do not try this at home as the actor is trained in martial arts. This stunt can cause serious damage if done without expert supervision.

On the work front, Tiger was recently seen in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' backed 'Student Of The Year 2'. The movie marked the big screen debut of two leading ladies—Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

The movie did an average business at the Box Office but managed to create quite a buzz ahead of its release.

The actor is busy with an untitled dance film with Hrithik Roshan which is being helmed by 'Salaam Namaste' fame director Siddharth Anand. Also, he will be seen in 'Baaghi 3' with Shraddha Kapoor.

The fitness enthusiast also makes headlines quite often for his bonding with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.