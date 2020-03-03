Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna and boyfriend Eban Hyams seal it with a kiss in Dubai - See pic

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is living the best time of her life in Dubai with boyfriend Eban Hyams and pictures from their travel diaries are proof. Krishna and Eban often trend for their lovely pictures and recently, the couple's PDA got a whole lot of attention. Krishna and Eban were captured kissing each other in front of an aquarium and she captioned the picture as, "What a catch."

Here's the picture we are talking about:

Krishna and Eban are making the most of their trip to Dubai. They even enjoyed an extravagant ride in a Lamborghini.

Their Instagram profiles are filled with pictures with each other and also suggests that they are avid travelers.

On Valentine's Day, Krishna and Eban posted loved-up pictures to wish each other. "Grateful for you everyday, E," wrote Krishna while Eban said, "Everyday with you feels like Valentine's Day. Blessed to have you in my life, Kishu."

Krishna, a fitness enthusiast, is the owner of MMA Matrix (a training centre). She and Tiger are children of actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff. Eban Hyams, on the other hand, is a professional basketball player.