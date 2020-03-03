हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Krishna Shroff

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna and boyfriend Eban Hyams seal it with a kiss in Dubai - See pic

Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams often trend for their lovely pictures and recently, the couple's PDA got a whole lot of attention

Tiger Shroff&#039;s sister Krishna and boyfriend Eban Hyams seal it with a kiss in Dubai - See pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kishushroff

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is living the best time of her life in Dubai with boyfriend Eban Hyams and pictures from their travel diaries are proof. Krishna and Eban often trend for their lovely pictures and recently, the couple's PDA got a whole lot of attention. Krishna and Eban were captured kissing each other in front of an aquarium and she captioned the picture as, "What a catch." 

Here's the picture we are talking about:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What a catch. 

A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff) on

Krishna and Eban are making the most of their trip to Dubai. They even enjoyed an extravagant ride in a Lamborghini. 

Their Instagram profiles are filled with pictures with each other and also suggests that they are avid travelers. 

On Valentine's Day, Krishna and Eban posted loved-up pictures to wish each other. "Grateful for you everyday, E," wrote Krishna while Eban said, "Everyday with you feels like Valentine's Day. Blessed to have you in my life, Kishu."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Grateful for you everyday, E.  @ebanhyams

A post shared by Krishna Jackie Shroff (@kishushroff) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Everyday with you feels like Valentine's Day. Blessed to have you in my life Kishu

A post shared by Eban Hyams (@ebanhyams) on

Krishna, a fitness enthusiast, is the owner of MMA Matrix (a training centre). She and Tiger are children of actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff. Eban Hyams, on the other hand, is a professional basketball player.

Tags:
Krishna ShroffTiger shroff sister krishna shroffkrishna shroff Eban Hyamskrishna shroff pics
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan attends Ganga Aarti in Varanasi, shares pics from her divine sojourn

Must Watch

PT9M30S

Superfast Zee: Top 50 News of the Hour