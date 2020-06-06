हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Krishna Shroff

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff and boyfriend's liplock pics are breaking the internet!

Krishna Shroff is dating professional basketball player boyfriend Eban Hyams and previously too their pictures went viral on the internet.

Tiger Shroff&#039;s sister Krishna Shroff and boyfriend&#039;s liplock pics are breaking the internet!

New Delhi: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff has always been a headline maker. The stunner and fitness enthusiast, much like her brother Tiger Shroff, Krishna is clearly the bolder one. She never really hides her relationship status and is quite open about it.

Her recent bunch of love-filled pictures sharing a liplock with boyfriend are breaking the internet. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on

Her pictures saw comments of several celeb friends including brother Tiger Shroff on Instagram.

Krishna Shroff is dating professional basketball player boyfriend Eban Hyams and previously too their pictures went viral on the internet. The stunner has some beautiful tattoos adding on to her edgy and bold avatar. 

Together, they have been spotted on a couple of occasions in Mumbai at popular hangout zones. 

Krishna Shroff runs the MMA Matrix - the fitness training ground which is the secret of her washboard abs. She regularly gyms and works hard on her fitness levels. 

 

