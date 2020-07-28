हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Krishna Shroff

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff oozes oomph in her latest photoshoot pics!

Krishna Shroff runs the MMA Matrix - the fitness training ground which is the secret of her washboard abs.

Tiger Shroff&#039;s sister Krishna Shroff oozes oomph in her latest photoshoot pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is raising the hotness bar with her breathtaking photoshoot pictures on Instagram. Krishna, who is fondly called Kishu by her close pals shot for a brand and shared a few clicks on social media.

Krishna Shroff rocked a neon shift dress and posed in her glam avatar. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BTS. : @aikee_aah

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

: @streetstylebombay

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

: @streetstylebombay

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on

Previously, her pictures with boyfriend Eban Hyams went viral. She is dating professional basketball player and fans love their lovey-dovey photos. The stunner has some beautiful tattoos adding on to her edgy and bold avatar. 

Together, they have been spotted on a couple of occasions in Mumbai at popular hangout zones. 

Krishna Shroff runs the MMA Matrix - the fitness training ground which is the secret of her washboard abs. She regularly gyms and works hard on her fitness levels. 

 

Tags:
Krishna ShroffTiger ShroffTiger Shroff sisterKrishna Shroff Instagramkrishna shroff pics
Next
Story

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas blessed with a baby girl!
  • 14,35,453Confirmed
  • 32,771Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,61,17,308Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M29S

Situation worsened in Bihar due to floods; 21 teams of NDRF engaged in relief and rescue operations