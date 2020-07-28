Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff oozes oomph in her latest photoshoot pics!

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is raising the hotness bar with her breathtaking photoshoot pictures on Instagram. Krishna, who is fondly called Kishu by her close pals shot for a brand and shared a few clicks on social media.

Krishna Shroff rocked a neon shift dress and posed in her glam avatar. Take a look:

Previously, her pictures with boyfriend Eban Hyams went viral. She is dating professional basketball player and fans love their lovey-dovey photos. The stunner has some beautiful tattoos adding on to her edgy and bold avatar.

Together, they have been spotted on a couple of occasions in Mumbai at popular hangout zones.

Krishna Shroff runs the MMA Matrix - the fitness training ground which is the secret of her washboard abs. She regularly gyms and works hard on her fitness levels.