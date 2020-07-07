हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Krishna Shroff

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff poses with boyfriend in a bikini, misses her beach life!

Krishna Shroff is dating professional basketball player boyfriend Eban Hyams and previously too their pictures went viral on the internet. 

Tiger Shroff&#039;s sister Krishna Shroff poses with boyfriend in a bikini, misses her beach life!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is a beach babe! She took to her Instagram handle and posted a throwback picture with boyfriend Eban Hyams - a basketball player. The stunning picture has got her showing off her perfect bikini body. 

She surely is missing her beach life. Check out the picture: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Beach, please. 

A post shared by Krishna Shroff (@kishushroff) on

Krishna Shroff is dating professional basketball player boyfriend Eban Hyams and previously too their pictures went viral on the internet. The stunner has some beautiful tattoos adding on to her edgy and bold avatar. 

Together, they have been spotted on a couple of occasions in Mumbai at popular hangout zones. 

Krishna Shroff runs the MMA Matrix - the fitness training ground which is the secret of her washboard abs. She regularly gyms and works hard on her fitness levels. 

 

 

