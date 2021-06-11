हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Krishna Shroff

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff relaxes in outdoor hot tub, dons striped blue bikini

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff was recently seen chilling in a hot tub, enjoying the cool Mumbai weather as seen on her recent Instagram posts.

Tiger Shroff&#039;s sister Krishna Shroff relaxes in outdoor hot tub, dons striped blue bikini
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Krishna Shroff

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff was recently seen chilling in an outdoors hot tub with her bestie and enjoying the cool Mumbai weather as seen on her recent Instagram posts.

While she had posted several videos of her enjoying the luxurious hot tub on her Instagram story, what caught her fan's attention was a picture of her clicked as she posed in the hot tub.

In the picture, the fitness icon is seen posing in a huge hot tub, donning a blue striped bikini with her hair parted to one side. She look absolutely stunning in the picture and fans also get a chance to see her artistic tattoo on her right wrist.

Check out her post:

 

Even though, she has stayed away from the limelight, the daughter of Jackie Shroff is often talked about regarding her love for fitness and her marvellous physique. For the same reasons, she has amassed over 860,000 followers on Instagram and enjoys a huge fan-following.

The 28-year-old chose to build her career in the fitness industry. Krishna is the co-founder of MMA Matrix - the fitness training ground which is the secret of her washboard abs.

Krishna was previously in a relationship with Eban Hyams, a basketball player. However, they parted ways last year. Their social media photos with each other were quite a viral thing on the internet.

