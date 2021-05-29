हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Krishna Shroff

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff sets mercury soaring in mint green bikini! - See pics

The daughter of Jackie Shroff, Krishna Shroff is often talked about regarding her love for fitness and her marvellous physique.

Pic courtesy: Instagram/Krishna Shroff

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff has done it again and is back with yet another sizzling bikini photoshoot on Instagram! Even though, she has stayed away from the limelight, the daughter of Jackie Shroff is often talked about regarding her love for fitness and her marvellous physique.

For the same reasons, she has amassed over 860,000 followers on Instagram and enjoys a huge fan-following.

On Saturday (May 29), she took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of her donning a mint green bikini against the backgroud of blue skies and beautiful palm trees. Shroff showed off her washboard abs and beautiful wavy hair as she posed for the photos. Fans also got a glimpse of her artistic hip tattoos.

Check out her latest post:

 

Unlike superstar father and brother, Krishna Shroff has kept herself away from the limelight and big screen. Instead, the 28-year-old chose to build her career in the fitness industry. Krishna is the co-founder of MMA Matrix - the fitness training ground which is the secret of her washboard abs. 

Krishna was previously in a relationship with Eban Hyams, a basketball player. However, they parted ways last year. Their social media photos with each other were quite a viral thing on the internet.

