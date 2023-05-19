Tiger Zakhmi Hai: Salman Khan Gets Injured While Working Out

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was recently seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Tiger 3', recently got injured while working out.

The actor recently took to his social media to share the update with his followers. He posted a picture in which he can be seen with his back facing the camera with kinesiology tape on one shoulder.

He wrote in the caption, "Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao [forget the world, pick this five-kilogram dumbbell]. Tiger zakhmi hai. #Tiger3".

In the comments, fans added their well wishes to the star. One fan said, "Oh No (pleading face emoji) take care and get well soon my tiger." While one cheeky fan shared a still of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman from Pathaan and wrote, "Painkillers will do the work (winking face emoji) #TigerZakhmiHai".

Earlier this year, Salman reprised his role of Tiger in Siddharth Anand's 'Pathaan'. He and Shah Rukh reunited on the screen once again after 'Zero'.

In 'Tiger 3', Salman will be sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.