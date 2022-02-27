Tiku Weds Sheru: Avneet Kaur opens up on romancing 27 years older Nawazuddin Siddiqui

New Delhi: The 20-year-old actress Avneet Kaur who is set to make her debut as the lead in the Kangana Ranaut-produced film 'Tiku Weds Sheru' has cleared the air on the criticism regarding her huge age gap with co-star Nawazudding Siddiqui in the film.

While she is 20, Nawazudding Siddiqui is 47 years old which has irked a few people since the two are paired opposite each other in the film.

Talking about the same, Avneet told Hindustan Times, "I don’t see the age gap between a male and a female actor as a problem. It has happened in the past but the performances of the actors have been appreciated. In fact, a lot of such pairings have received positive feedback. Kangana (Ranaut) ma’am has already said this was the requirement of the film and I agree with her."

The film wrapped up its shoot in February and Kangana had shared a post on Instagram announcing the same.

For the unversed, 'Tiku Weds Sheru' is the maiden home production venture of Ranaut's banner Manikarnika Films. It is directed by "Revolver Rani" helmer Sai Kabir and also stars Avneet Kaur.

This film will also mark Kangana Ranaut's first collaboration with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and fans are excited to see what's in store.