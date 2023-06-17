'Tiku Weds Sheru' Star Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens Up On Junior Artists, Says 'I Know Their Insecurities, Dreams And Complexities'

New Delhi: One of the finest actors in the industry, Nawazuddin Siddiqui started off as a junior artist before making it big. Life has come full circle for the actor as he takes on the role of a junior artist, Shiraz Khan Afghani aka Sheru, in his upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru, which is set to premiere on Prime Video from June 23 onward.

Recently, the actor opened up about his experiences of struggling in the early days of his career, highlighting how those challenging times motivated him to portray this character in the upcoming comedy-drama.

Reminiscing about his struggling years, Nawazuddin shared, “I know how it feels to be a junior artist because I too was a struggling actor at some point in my life. I've been with junior artists hence I know the struggles. I know their insecurities, their dreams, and their complexities. I know the fear of not knowing what your next meal would be like. I've worked in multiple films as a junior artist, I've done many ads as well. And if you see there's a coca cola ad featuring Sachin Tendulkar where me and a few of my friends, including Rajpal Yadav play the role of washermen. We hid our faces when the camera comes towards us, to save face as ex-NSD students.”

Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, the movie is produced by Kangana Ranaut under the banner of Manikarnika Films and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles. Tiku Weds Sheru will stream on June 23 exclusively on Prime Video.