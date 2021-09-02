TMC MP and actor Nusrat Jahan gets clicked by 'Daddy', begins her 'newmommylife' - See pic

New Delhi: Popular Bengali actress turned TMC MP Nusrat Jahan who was blessed with a baby boy on August 26, 2021, recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself as a 'new mommy' and gave picture credits to a mysterious 'Daddy' which left fans wondering who was behind the camera. In the picture, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black and white striped top and styled wavy hair.

In the caption, she wrote, "Don’t take criticism from people u won’t take advice from… #newrole #newmommylife #newlook pic courtesy: Daddy"

Check out her mesmerising post:

Since Nusrat gave the picture credits to 'Daddy', fans were curious to know who she meant when she said that. Many fans linked her to her ‘SOS Kolkata’ co-star Yash Dasgupta.

In June, Nusrat Jahan had announced her split with husband Nikhil Jain and released an official statement as well. The actress-turned-politician said, "Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself."

For the unversed, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain who tied the knot in June 2019 in Turkey, had been making headlines a few months ago due to marital discord and cheating allegations on the former.

Meanwhile, after allegations were made against Nikhil Jain and his family, he had revealed some important facts about his relationship with Nusrat. He had issued an official statement about the ongoing marital discord and made some important revelations in it.

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. The wedding ceremony was done as per the Turkish Marriage Regulation.

Amid these speculations, Nusrat Jahan's intimacy with BJP's actor-turned-politician Yash Dasgupta had also gained ground. Yash and Nusrat worked together in the Bengali film ‘SOS Kolkata’ in 2020.