TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's close friend Yash Dasgupta joins BJP, says 'We are not married'

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Yash Dasgupta recently joined the BJP ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. The actor, in a recent interview, commented on his ‘close friendship’ with TMC MP and actress Nusrat Jahan.

Commenting on him joining BJP while his close friend Nusrat Jahan is an MP from TMC, he told India Today, "Why can't that be? At home do family members not have different opinions, political or otherwise?"

When asked if he means like Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, Yash continued, "Oh no, Akshay and Twinkle are married. Nusrat and I are not. But you get the drift.”



Yash and Nusrat worked together in Bengali film ‘SOS Kolkata’ in 2020.

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with Nikhil Jain in June 2019 in Turkey. The reports have been rife that there is marital discord among the couple. However, none of them have said anything about it in public.

Meanwhile, Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joined the BJP on February 17. Several other celebrities from the film industry including Papia Adhikari, Soumili Ghosh Biswas and Tramila Bhattacharya also joined the saffron camp before the upcoming state elections.

Opening up about his decision to join the BJP, he told India Today, "I believe in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The vision he has for India has inspired me to join politics so that I can actively work towards bringing social change in Bengal."

On the professional front, Yash has acted in films like 'Total Dadgiri', 'Fidaa' and 'Mon Jaane Na' among others.