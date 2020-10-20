Bengali actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's bold and beautiful viral pics heat up social media!

New Delhi: Popular Bengali actress turned Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan is an avid social media user. Recently, she took to Instagram and posted a series of her bold and beautiful avatar, sending netizens into a tizzy.

Nusrat Jahan's photoshoot in a black attire steamed up social media with her pictures breaking the internet. Take a look here:

A few days back, Nusrat was in the news after a video dating app allegedly used her photo without her consent for its promotion. She tweeted to Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma and shared a screenshot of the advertisement. Nusrat also added that she could take legal action against the app.

The Kolkata Police immediately took cognizance of the matter and a senior officer said that that the issue is being looked into.

Nusrat Jahan, a TMC MP from Basirhat constituency, has worked in several popular Bengali movies. She tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019.

On the work front, she is busy with her upcoming Tollywood venture - ‘Swastik Sanket’ for which she shot in London amid lockdown last month. The film will be Nusrat's 23rd film which will be directed by Sayantan Ghoshal and produced by Eskay Movies.